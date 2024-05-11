Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,896,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,741,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 227,599 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 271,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 219,155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,977,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

