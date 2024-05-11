Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $213.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.29 and a 52-week high of $216.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.