Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

NAUT stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 12,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,145.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 12,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $34,204.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 18,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $54,488.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,050,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,540.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,303 shares of company stock valued at $108,316 in the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

