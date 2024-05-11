Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

