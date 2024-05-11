Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Azenta updated its FY24 guidance to $0.27-0.37 EPS.

Azenta Stock Down 1.7 %

AZTA opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

