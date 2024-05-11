Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.07, but opened at $51.15. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azenta shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 87,243 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.
Azenta Trading Down 1.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
