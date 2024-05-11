Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.07, but opened at $51.15. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azenta shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 87,243 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Azenta by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

