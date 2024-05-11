B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 24th

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

B2Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

BTG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

