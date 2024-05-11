Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.50.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 236,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

