Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 1,511.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.23.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

