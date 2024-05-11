Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 1,511.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bank of China Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.23.
About Bank of China
