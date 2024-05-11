Barclays Begins Coverage on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $193.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $151.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

