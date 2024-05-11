Barrington Research Boosts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $92.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

