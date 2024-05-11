Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSQ. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

TSQ opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $383,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,760.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $383,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,760.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,886,934 shares of company stock worth $35,653,276 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

