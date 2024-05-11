Beatrice Hollond Acquires 96 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($12.94) per share, for a total transaction of £988.80 ($1,242.21).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Beatrice Hollond bought 101 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.35) per share, for a total transaction of £992.83 ($1,247.27).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 990.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 953.75. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 825.67 ($10.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,078.88 ($13.55). The company has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.71 and a beta of 0.62.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About F&C Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,456.31%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

