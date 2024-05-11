BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.34) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.63. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $245.74.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

