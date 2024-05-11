Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 707.4% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.