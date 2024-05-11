Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 804.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

