Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 280.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $362.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $364.06. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.80.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

