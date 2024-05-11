Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDEC. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $838.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

