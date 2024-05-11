Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,226 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

