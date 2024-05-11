Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,430 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ameren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 46.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

