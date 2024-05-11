Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $196.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

