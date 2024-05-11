Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 319,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 254,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $390.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,224 shares of company stock worth $84,618,441 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

