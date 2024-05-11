Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,203. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

