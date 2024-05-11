Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lear by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Lear by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LEA opened at $131.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $120.48 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

