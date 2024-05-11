Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $182,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 911.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

