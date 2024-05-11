Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $186,000 Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 8,365 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $118,699.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,599.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
See Also
