Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fortis by 23.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 37.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,079,000 after buying an additional 120,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE FTS opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

