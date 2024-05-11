Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 675.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,640,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 6,593.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,692,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN opened at $8.25 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLN. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

