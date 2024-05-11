Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

