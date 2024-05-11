Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

