Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

