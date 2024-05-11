Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 513.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $59,530,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 855.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 588,245 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,853,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,349,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,130,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BL opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -582.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

