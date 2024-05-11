Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $213,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after acquiring an additional 419,640 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $36,581,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,836,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 398,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 112,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $82.23 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

