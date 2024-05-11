Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $235,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 474,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 774,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

About ING Groep

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

