Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $197,000 Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after buying an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,216,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 12.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 538,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,330,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.