Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Shares of HLT opened at $208.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

