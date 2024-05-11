Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,619 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4,151.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.