Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.84 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Genmab A/S Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
