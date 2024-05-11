Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011,931 shares in the company, valued at $244,811,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,811,764.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,647,776. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

