Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $698.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.91 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

