Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $335.58 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.51.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

