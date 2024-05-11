Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 175 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

