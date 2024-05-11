Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 200,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $756,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

