Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 27,813 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,813 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 290,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.



