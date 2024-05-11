Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 2,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000.

Banco Macro Trading Down 1.5 %

BMA opened at $62.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

