Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BERY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.2 %

BERY opened at $59.86 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,161.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 40,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

