B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $10.33. B&G Foods shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 429,919 shares traded.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

