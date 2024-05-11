Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 40,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical volume of 19,767 call options.
Bilibili Price Performance
BILI opened at $14.07 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
