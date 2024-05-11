Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 986.5% from the April 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.
