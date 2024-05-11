BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06, Zacks reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 8.5 %

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

